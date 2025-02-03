Hard Rock Atlantic City sponsors Black History Month schools initiative

The company will sponsor the Black History Month Educational Series.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has announced the continuation of its partnership with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey (AAHMSNJ) to sponsor the Black History Month Educational Series. Hard Rock Atlantic City will also give a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Boardwalk 1000 Foundation.

The Black History Month Educational Series is a programme designed by Ralph E. Hunter, president and founder of the AAHMSNJ to explore African American history in schools in the community. The museum will visit The Pennsylvania Avenue Elementary School in Atlantic City on February 6 and the North Main Street School in Pleasantville on February 28.

George Goldhoff, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Mr. Hunter and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. We are honored to support his efforts to teach students in our area the importance of our deep-rooted history of African Americans in Southern New Jersey.”

Hard Rock noted that it offers Memorabilia Tours related to African American musical artists. Highlights include pieces of memorabilia from Prince, Whitney Houston, Clarence Clemons, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown.

