CreedRoomz named Live Casino of the Year at iGA 2025

Press release.- CreedRoomz has been awarded Live Casino of the Year at the prestigious International Gaming Awards (iGA) 2025, held during ICE Barcelona. This recognition positions CreedRoomz as a leader in the live casino industry, honouring its commitment to innovation, high-quality gaming solutions, and global expansion.

With an ever-growing portfolio of 25+ live games, CreedRoomz continues adding new excitement to the live casino world. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides, launching new show games such as Richie Roulette and Richie Wheel, expanding its dedicated virtual studio solutions, and securing new gaming certifications in Brazil and Peru.

Hayk Tovmasyan, head of Live Casino at CreedRoomz, said: “This award testifies our team’s dedication to delivering top-quality live casino experiences. We’ve focused on innovation, localisation, and player engagement, and this recognition reinforces our vision for the future of live gaming.”

According to the company, CreedRoomz continues to push the boundaries of live gaming, this achievement serves as a milestone in its journey toward further growth and industry leadership.



