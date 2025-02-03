Altenar secures platform provider approval in Peru

The sportsbook technology provider expands footprint in LatAm.

Press release.- Altenar has been officially approved as a technological platform provider in Peru, following the country’s newly established online gambling.

A supreme decree published in October 2023 outlined the compliance requirements for igaming operators, and Altenar acted swiftly to secure certification. As one of the first providers to submit its application, the company successfully met all regulatory standards, reinforcing its commitment to compliance and market expansion.

With Peru added to Altenar’s growing list of regulated markets, the company continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted and adaptable sportsbook provider worldwide.

Compliance manager at Altenar said: “Achieving homologation in Peru is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in navigating regulatory landscapes. This milestone positions us for further growth across LatAm, ensuring operators in the region have access to a fully certified and high-performing sportsbook solution.”

See also: Sam Hill, Altenar: “We have the products and solutions to help operators of all different sizes”

Sales manager at Altenar added: “Despite the recent challenges the regulation has brought for operators this approval allows us to support our partners in unlocking the full potential of this exciting market. We are excited to add Peru to the list of regulated countries we support, and we’re ready to keep empowering operators across LatAm.”