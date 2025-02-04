SOFTSWISS debuts as certified igaming supplier at SBC Summit Rio 2025

During SBC Summit Rio, local SOFTSWISS representatives will share their expertise on the near-term outlook of the Brazilian igaming market.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in the SBC Summit Rio 2025. Brazil’s premier sports betting and gaming event will take place in Rio de Janeiro on 25-27 February 2025.

This event marks the first time SOFTSWISS will appear as a certified supplier of igaming solutions in Brazil. Late last year, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator – the largest content hub in the igaming industry – secured Brazilian certification, becoming one of the first in the market to achieve this landmark. The Game Aggregator also holds certification in Peru, opening further opportunities for operators from that region to explore SOFTSWISS solutions at SBC Summit Rio 2025.

SOFTSWISS is actively expanding its presence in Latin America. Since last year, Rubens Barrichello, the company’s non-executive director in LatAm, has been helping the company develop a market strategy tailored to the local legislation specifics and gaming preferences.

SOFTSWISS will bring its networking lounge zone to the SBC Summit Rio expo, providing a dedicated negotiation area where clients and partners can meet the team and discuss prospects for collaboration.

Carla Dualib, regional business development manager in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, comments: “SBC Summit Rio will bring together industry leaders, experts, and major market players of the booming Brazilian market. We look forward to reconnecting with old friends and forging new partnerships there to lay the groundwork for upcoming collaborations. It’s an exciting time for the Brazilian igaming sector, and we’re thrilled to unveil our fully certified Game Aggregator to local operators.”

During SBC Summit Rio, local SOFTSWISS representatives will share their expertise on the near-term outlook of the Brazilian igaming market. Carla Dualib will be among the speakers at a panel discussion on the topic ‘Bet on Esports: Today’s Trends vs Tomorrow’s Regulations’. She will offer insights into how to address challenges and achieve success in Brazil’s evolving igaming landscape.

Partners and clients seeking to cooperate or discuss mutual projects with SOFTSWISS can book a meeting with the team at https://events.softswiss.com/#contact_us