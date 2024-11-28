New Hampshire Sports betting handle reaches $79.4m in October

The figure was the highest since March.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle reached $79.4m in October, up 1.9 per compared to October 2023. The Figure was the highest since March. Mobile sports betting generated $69.5m, up 6 per cent, and retail betting $9.8m, down 18 per cent.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery financial report, revenue was $5.8m, down 36.6 per cent from September and 33.2 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Lottery reported $631m in sales for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. That’s a 5 per cent increase from the previous year. Tri-State Megabucks sales doubled while Powerball increased sales by more than 20 per cent and e-instant game sales by 25 per cent.

Some $200.7m of revenue went into the Education Trust Fund, which pays adequacy funds for public schools as well as Education Freedom Account vouchers, school construction aid, special education aid and other education expenses.