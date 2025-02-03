Nicolas Campano, Soft2Bet: “2025 will be another important year for expansion”

Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet, revealed how the company is preparing for SBC Summit Rio and its plans for this year.

Exclusive interview.- Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet, spoke with Focus Gaming News ahead of SBC Summit Rio that will take place on February 25-27. In an exclusive interview, he shared his expectations from the event in Brazil, the company’s achievements in 2024, and its plans for this year.

What does Soft2Bet expect from this edition of SBC Summit Rio?

SBC Summit Rio is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen relationships with industry peers and partners in Latin America, particularly in Brazil’s fast-growing igaming market. We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest solutions and discussing how we can contribute to the region’s continued expansion through innovation and collaboration. With the industry evolving rapidly, events like this provide the perfect platform to exchange ideas and explore new opportunities.

How do you expect this first event in Brazil to go after the entry into force of Law 14,790?

The introduction of Law 14,790 is a major step forward for Brazil, providing a clear regulatory framework for sports betting and igaming. It establishes guidelines for operators while enhancing player protection, creating a more structured and sustainable market.

With this new framework in place, we anticipate that the SBC Summit Rio will be an essential space for discussing the future of igaming in Brazil. It’s a chance to align strategies, explore market potential, and connect with key stakeholders as the industry takes shape under this new regulation.

In 2024 the company expanded its global presence by securing licences in several key regulated markets. Can we expect a similar trend this year?

Yes, 2025 will be another important year for expansion. Building on our success in securing licences in New Jersey, Spain, and other key markets, we are actively exploring new opportunities in emerging jurisdictions while strengthening our presence where we already operate. Regulatory expansion remains a priority as we continue to bring our solutions to new markets and adapt to evolving industry landscapes.

In its recent 2024 Growth Report, the company reported doubled EBITDA year over year and a significant increase in consolidated group revenue. What do these achievements mean for Soft2Bet?

These results highlight the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team. Doubling EBITDA year over year and achieving significant revenue growth reinforces our ability to deliver value to partners and players alike. It also reflects the impact of our innovations, particularly in gamification and personalisation, which drive player engagement and long-term sustainability.

This success gives us the confidence to push forward with ambitious plans in 2025, including expanding into new markets, launching new products, and continuing to set industry benchmarks.

User experience is one of Soft2Bet’s top priorities. How do you work and develop new products with the user always at the centre?

Everything we build starts with the player experience in mind. Our focus is on creating products that are engaging, intuitive, and memorable. Whether it’s integrating MEGA’s advanced gamification features or leveraging AI-driven personalisation, every innovation is designed to enhance user interaction and keep players engaged over time.

We also rely on data and feedback to refine our products, ensuring that we are always evolving to meet the expectations of modern players. By combining technology with a deep understanding of user behaviour, we deliver solutions that feel tailored, dynamic, and rewarding.

What are the main industry trends that will need to be followed closely this year?

Gamification continues to be a driving force in player engagement and retention. Operators are looking for ways to make experiences more interactive and rewarding, and this remains a key focus for us.

At the same time, AI and machine learning are playing a bigger role in personalisation, helping operators tailor experiences in previously impossible ways. Immersive technologies like VR are also gaining traction, offering new ways for players to interact with games and platforms.

Ultimately, the industry is moving towards more customisable, user-focused experiences, and keeping up with these trends will be key for operators looking to stay ahead.

What are the main goals that the company has set for this year?

In 2025, we are focused on strengthening our leadership in regulated markets through strategic partnerships, innovative product launches, and further expansion into new jurisdictions.

At the core of our strategy is a commitment to pushing boundaries in player engagement, whether through gamification, AI-driven personalisation, or other cutting-edge technologies. We are also working closely with regulators to ensure compliance and to bring our solutions to new markets in a sustainable and responsible way.

The industry is evolving rapidly, and we’re excited about what’s ahead. Our goal is to continue shaping the future of igaming by delivering exceptional experiences for players and strong performance for our partners.