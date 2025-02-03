ICE Barcelona: Spintec makes waves with a lineup of fantastic new products

Spintec showcased its latest achievements in cooperation with its strategic partner Merkur.

Press release.- Spintec’s show at this year’s ICE was full of pleasant surprises and fun experiences. The company showcased its latest achievements in cooperation with its strategic partner Merkur within a booth that was spreading across 2,500 m2 and was one of the largest at the show.

Spintec’s new oval and eye-shaped variations of its flagship Charisma made the largest splash. According to the company, these sleek designs are extremely attractive and offer an unobstructed view of the wheel to all ten or twelve players. They are also immersive and fun with two additional large monitors showing bets placed by all ten or twelve players in real time. Isn’t it fun to see what everyone is betting on and which numbers are most popular? The oval and eye-shaped Charisma also feature a particularly impressive bespoke topper with real-time game statistics and promotion, inviting players to join the excitement from across the casino floor.

Visitors at Spintec’s booth also enjoyed the fun of the new, fully GLI-certified flagship game called Galactic Spin. It is designed to enhance and deepen engagement in the game and offers the possibility of large payouts on top of the normal roulette hold. And the best part? The game offers three additional draws with bet multipliers, three tiers of jackpots, and super fun free spins. These take place after the bets are closed, making the tension-filled pause before the ball drops the most thrilling part of the game.

Spintec’s new craps extension to the Charisma line was one of the greatest showstoppers at their booth this year. Apart from the proprietary solution that prevents dice from landing on top of each other, the game now also includes a fun new shoot button. This is a great game feature where the shooter is selected clockwise among play stations or following live game rules, continuing until a 7-out or point is hit. The players enjoy this feature immensely and their engagement with the game skyrockets when they are selected as the shooter. The solution comes complete with a vibrant animated topper and LED lighting and can be adapted to four, six or eight play stations.

Spintec also created an exciting casino atmosphere right at the show with a live tournament featuring several different games, including Galactic spin and live roulette. The Charisma line, arranged in an amphitheatre setup like that, can feature live, automated, and virtual games, accommodating over 200 players with a full selection of games and endless entertainment.

Spintec’s flagship Charisma solution with five playing stations is as adaptive as they come and can feature a host of different games. It was possible to experience a virtual blackjack solution at the show, but also a fantastic new addition: the virtual baccarat.

And finally, Spintec garnered a lot of interest with their latest set of Charisma stand-alone virtual machines for individual players. These can be used in a single or multigame setting, where the player can choose the game they want to participate in from a wide selection of virtual, automated or live games. This makes it one of Spintec’s most versatile products, which now comes in four different attractive formats. The games are played on the touch screen with an intuitive interface, while the player can immerse themselves in the games with the help of an additional single 43” monitor, or a combination of one, two or even three 27” ones.

