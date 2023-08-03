New FIFA stadium guidelines: Dallmeier comments on guidelines for video security in stadiums

The new FIFA guidelines particularly emphasise the possibility of performing high-resolution zooms on past events to assist in the clarification of incidents.

The new FIFA guidelines particularly emphasise the possibility of performing high-resolution zooms on past events to assist in the clarification of incidents. In the recent Dallmeier blog post, interested readers learn how stadium operators can achieve exactly this with the patented “Panomera” multifocal sensor technology: to be able to carry out any number of zooms in a resolution that can be used in court in all relevant areas of the stadium. It is particularly important for forensic purposes that this is possible in both live and recorded mode.

With this technology, stadium security can react quickly to incidents and monitor vulnerable areas in real time by combining maximum overview with the highest detail resolution – both in live surveillance and in replay.

Easy to use

A major advantage of Panomera cameras is that they are easy to use, enabling security staff to monitor football stadiums and arenas effectively. They can be operated by a minimum number of operators – often only one person in small stadiums. The user-friendly interface allows operators to quickly switch between different camera positions and viewing angles. As a result, security can respond to incidents in the stadium with maximum accuracy and speed.

Low total cost of ownership

The great advantage of Panomera technology is, almost paradoxically, that it offers greater objective security, but at a lower total cost of ownership for stadium video surveillance. Traditional video security systems require a large number of cameras to achieve similar coverage to Panomera. This can be very costly as, in addition to the cost of the cameras themselves, cabling, networking equipment and storage account for a large proportion of the total cost of ownership. With Panomera, however, stadium operators and event organisers can minimise the number of cameras required, significantly reducing the cost of the overall surveillance infrastructure.

Identifying offenders – even in the “farthest corner”

Panomera technology also provides a better overview of all fans in the stadium and effective monitoring of high-risk areas such as the entrance area, the visitor blocks of “Ultra”-fans and the perimeter of the stadium. The cameras offer high resolution and a clear view of every detail – in exactly the resolution that is required by the stadium operators or authorities. As a result, organisers and security can quickly see if anything untoward is happening and take immediate action.

In use worldwide

In summary, Dallmeier’s Panomera multifocal-sensor systems are an ideal solution for stadium operators and event organisers who require effective optical coverage of large areas.

Dallmeier multifocal-sensor technology is used in:

70 per cent of all Premier League stadiums

50 per cent of all 1st and 2nd Bundesliga stadiums

Including stadiums such as Juventus’ Allianz Stadium and SSC Napoli’s Diego Armando Madona Stadium and many more.

