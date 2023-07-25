Dallmeier camera series “Panomera” and “Domera” now available at VIDEOR

The patented Panomera® multifocal sensor cameras and the modular Domera® camera family are now available from VIDEOR. Photo credits: Dallmeier

Installers can now purchase video security products “Made in Germany” from VIDEOR with the Dallmeier Panomera and Domera camera series.

Press release.- The Germany-based video technology manufacturer and VIDEOR E. Hartig GmbH announce their sales partnership. As a result, security installers can now purchase video security products “Made in Germany” from VIDEOR with the Dallmeier Panomera and Domera product families. The modular and extremely installer-friendly Domera family with the Domera E series, which was developed for price-sensitive market segments, impressively proves that these products do not necessarily have to be high-priced.

Attractive differentiators for installers

The Panomera camera range also meets the highest standards of product design and workmanship. The special feature: Panomera captures large areas or distances with a fraction of the cameras normally required. The patented technology combines several lenses and sensors with different focal lengths in one optical unit.

As a result, Panomera cameras with “multifocal sensor technology” are capable to capture the back and middle areas of the image with the same high resolution as scenes in the foreground, providing a much better overview for video surveillance, video observation and video analysis.

At the same time, they reduce the total cost of ownership as less infrastructure and resources are required for implementation and operation. For both camera series, VIDEOR offers comprehensive support in all project phases as a “Value Added Distributor”. In addition, installers can take full advantage of the Dallmeier Channel Partner Programme.

Video technology “Made in Germany” completes VIDEOR portfolio

For VIDEOR’s managing director Dominik Mizdrak, this partnership fills a gap: “Until now, our portfolio was lacking a German manufacturer that has its development, production and even procurement predominantly in Germany. The well-known high quality of Dallmeier products, coupled with their high level of cyber security, was one of the decisive factors for us to include Dallmeier as a manufacturer.”

Mizdrak added: “Another very important aspect for VIDEOR in the interest of our customers is the clear commitment of Dallmeier to further strengthen the installer channel and to rely on the partnership with VIDEOR. The fact that many of the people involved in our two companies have repeatedly exchanged views on certain topics on a personal level over the past years, if not decades, and that we have never lost sight of each other, has greatly simplified the onboarding process over the past few weeks.

“With Domera, and of course the Panomera series, we are expanding our product range with technologically outstanding and high-quality products. We are looking forward to showing our customers the advantages of Dallmeier products and to many beautiful projects.”

Start of a successful partnership (from left to right): Josua Braun, Marketing Director, Dallmeier, Michael Schwamborn, Sales Director, VIDEOR, Thomas Dallmeier, CEO, Dallmeier and Dominik Mizdrak, Managing Director, VIDEOR.

An exciting alternative for the German market

Thomas Dallmeier, CEO of the family-owned Dallmeier company, sees the partnership as an important milestone: “Through the partnership, VIDEOR customers can now offer their end customers solutions from a single source that are characterised by the highest quality and durability, a multitude of cost-saving features in installation, function, and operation and, above all, the highest level of security and trustworthiness ‘Made in Germany’.

“We are very pleased about the partnership and are convinced that we have created a very exciting alternative in the German market for video technology installers and users with Domera, ‘perhaps the most versatile camera in the world’, and of course our patented Panomera technology for large areas and long distances.”