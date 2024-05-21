Nevada’s Sunset Station Hotel and Casino opens new sportsbook

The venue has opened its 12,000-square-foot race and sportsbook.

US.- Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nevada, has opened its new 12,000 square-foot STN sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The sportsbook temporarily closed last year for work on the new space.

City Council members Jim Seebock, Carrie Cox, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart were in attendance along with former Raiders running back, Napoleon McCallum, who cast the first bet on the Raiders winning the 2025 Super Bowl. Ribbon cutters included Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Sunset Station, Jason McCormick, vice president of Race and Sports, Cindy Hughlett, race and sportsbook manager and Steven Tan, Sunset Station employee of the Year.

The new venue features a 150-foot video wall, lounge-style seating, race and sports betting kiosks and a bar. There are 40 additional LED TVs placed throughout the venue.

Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Sunset Station, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our valued guests to enjoy the remarkable features of our new STN Sportsbook. Sunset Station is always offering a best-in-class experience and we have no doubt our all-new race and sportsbook, bar and lounge will provide exceptional entertainment, convenience and excitement to guests.”

McCormick, vice president of race and sports for Station Casinos, added: “Henderson’s best new sportsbook bar none is now at Sunset Station, offering our guests the ultimate race and sports betting destination, said Jason. “Our incredible Sportsbook offers convenient ways to bet the game, sign up for an account and wager on all your favorite games over the counter, at a kiosk or from the ease of our STN Sports mobile app.”

