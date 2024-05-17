The Mirage to rebrand as Hard Rock Vegas

The Mirage will cease operations on July 17.

US.- Hard Rock International has announced that The Mirage Hotel & Casino will cease operations on July 17 and will begin a transformation into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

This new integrated resort will feature a nearly 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. Hard Rock International acquired The Mirage in 2022 from MGM for $1.07bn.

Jim Allen, chair of Hard Rock International, said: “We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage. We’d also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organisations and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition.”

Hard Rock will pay $80m in severance packages for eligible union and non-union employees remaining with the property through cessation of operations. The Hard Rock Cafe on The Strip remains open for business.

Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage, added: “While we pause for the incredible transformation of this iconic property, I’d like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests.

“We are planning to host collaborative hiring events with other employers in the Las Vegas community over the coming months. Connecting the thousands of talented Mirage team members who provide outstanding service with new employment opportunities is a top priority.”