Nevada’s Gaming Control Board chair and executive director resigns

Board member Brittnie Watkins will replace J. Brin Gibson.

US.- Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has announced the resignation of J. Brin Gibson, the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gibson was appointed in November 2020 and will leave at the end of this month to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Board member Brittnie Watkins will take on the role of chair and executive director. Watkins was appointed to the Nevada Gaming Control Board in April 2021 and previously served as Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 until January 2020. He also recently assisted the governor’s office during two special legislative sessions.

Prior to joining the governor’s office, he served as the first assistant attorney general and chief of the gaming division within the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Sisolak said: “I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me. We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter. I am grateful that Brittnie Watkins has agreed to continue the incredible and important work at the Gaming Control Board. She is more than ready for this role, and I am excited to see her work.”

Gibson commented: “I am humbled and honored to have served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this critical moment for Nevada. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know there is so much more ahead for my colleagues. I want to thank Governor Sisolak for giving me this opportunity, and for his leadership and support over the years.”

Nevada reports $1.24bn in gaming revenue for September

Nevada casinos saw their 19th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in September. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.24bn in gaming revenue, up 7.87 per cent compared to September 2021.

The Strip accounted for more than 55 per cent of the state’s overall gaming revenue. Clark Country generated $1bn, up 5.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year to $692.9m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $74 and $23m respectively, also up year-on-year.