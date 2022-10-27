Nevada reports $1.24bn in gaming revenue for September

Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year to $692.9m

Nevada’s casinos reported a $1.2bn gaming win in September, a 7.87 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- Nevada casinos saw their 19th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in September. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.24bn in gaming revenue, up 7.87 per cent compared to September 2021.

The Strip accounted for more than 55 per cent of the state’s overall gaming revenue. Clark Country generated $1bn, up 5.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year to $692.9m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $74 and $23m respectively, also up year-on-year.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 9.6 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues grew 394 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that the state collected $80.3m in percentage fees during the month of October based on the taxable revenues generated in September. The total represents a 10.1 per cent decline compared to October 2021, when percentage fee collections were $72.9m.

Nevada’s sportsbooks recorded their second-highest revenue of all time in September, collecting $70.6m, up 30.2 per cent from a year ago. The total was just shy of the $72m recorded by sportsbooks last November.

Sports wagers totalled $760.8m, a decline of 3.3 per cent from a year ago. The sportsbooks held 9.3 per cent of all wagers, up from 6.9 per cent last September. Mobile sports wagering accounted for 64.6 per cent of all sports bets.

