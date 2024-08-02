Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28bn in June

Revenue increased 3.26 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in June. That’s an increase of 3.26 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $758.6m, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, an 4.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $87.7m in revenue.

Slots accounted for $828.1m of all revenue for the month, down 1.6 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 13 per cent to $463.5m. Statewide, Nevada sportsbooks won $29.8m, up 214 per cent year-on-year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $481.6m.

The state collected $66.9m in percentage fees during the month of July 2024, based upon taxable revenues generated in June 2024. This represents a 20.24 per decrease compared to last July.

