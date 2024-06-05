Mesquite Gaming announces renovations at two Nevada properties

Work will take place on the gaming floor at Virgin River Hotel & Casino.

US.- Mesquite Gaming has announced renovations at Katherine’s Steakhouse at CasaBlanca Resort & Casino and at the Race and Sports Book and gaming floor at Virgin River Hotel & Casino. Both properties are in Mesquite, Nevada, about 77 miles north of Las Vegas.

“These exciting projects further illustrate our commitment to upgrade the quality of these two destination properties for our guests and employees,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Gaming. “Much thought has been given to how we will retain the most popular features that both locations currently offer, while presenting even more enjoyable experiences,” added Moore.

These improvements are in addition to the recently announced $6m renovations at CasaBlanca Resort, including a new Center Bar, sports bar, and 200 more slots on the gaming floor. ECL Development is handling the project management.