Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in February

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in February. That’s an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $712.4m, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 13.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 8 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $822m of all revenue for the month, up 7.6 per cent on the same month last year. Table, counter and card games revenue reached $411.5m, an 18.8 per cent increase, with blackjack games leading the way at $102.4m.

Sportsbooks collected revenue of $43.1m, a 33.5 per cent increase from 2022. Sports wagering, however, declined 15.6 per cent to $659.4m. Mobile sports wagering accounted for 61 per cent of all sports bets.

The state collected $75.5m in percentage fees this month based on taxable revenues generated in February. This represents a 28.18 per cent increase compared to last March, when collections totalled $58.9m.

