Nevada Gaming Control Board approves Century’s licence for Nugget Casino

The board approved the licensing of Century Casinos to run Nugget Casino Resort.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved Century Casinos’ licensing as the new owner of Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. Commissioners also approved the sustainability of seven Century executives and board directors.

Century Casinos announced in February 2022 that it intended to acquire Nugget Casino Resort for $195m. The full-service resort has 50,200sq ft of casino space, 859 slot machines and 29 table games. It also has two hotel towers, a convention space, an amphitheatre and restaurants.

In the 75-minute Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing, executives from Century said they intended to prioritise updating The Nugget’s gaming floor. Plans include installing over 100 new slot machines and renovating a central bar.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January