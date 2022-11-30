Nevada reports $1.28bn in gaming revenue for October

Gaming revenue was up 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 4.8 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent from September. Revenue from July 1 to October 31 was up 3 per cent.

Clark Country generated $1.1bn, up 4.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 0.52 per cent year-on-year to $705.8m. Downtown and Boulder Strip revenue amounted to $90.4 and $80.3m respectively, also up year-on-year.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 5.2 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues grew 13.1 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that the state collected $76.4m in percentage fees during the month of November based on the taxable revenues generated in October. The total represents a 6.4 per cent decline compared to November 2021, when percentage fee collections were $71.8.

Sports wagers totalled $916.52m, a decline of 16.7 per cent from last year but a 20 per cent increase compared to September’s $760.9m. Operators claimed close to $56.9m in revenue, the fourth highest total in the post-PASPA era for Nevada and the first time the state has recorded back-to-back months with at least $50m in sports wagering revenue.

However, sports revenue was 19.5 per cent lower than the $70.6m registered in September, which was the second-highest in state history. The 6.2 per cent hold was more than three full percentage points lower compared to September but the second-highest recorded this year.

