Nevada casinos generate $1.22bn in gaming revenue in November

Figures show a decrease of 7.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.7 per cent from October 2022, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.22bn in gaming revenue in November. That’s a decrease of 7.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.7 per cent from October 2022. Statewide revenue exceeded $1bn for the 21st consecutive month.

Slots revenue reached $871.1m, up 1.3 per cent compared to November 2021. Multi-denomination slot machines generated $460.8m in revenue. Table, counter and card games revenue was $349.8m, down 24.2%. Blackjack revenue was $95.9m, baccarat $58.7m, roulette $40.2m and craps $38.3m.

Sports betting generated $37.7m in revenue, down 47.6 per cent year-on-year. Of this, $20.1m came from online wagering. Football betting revenue totalled $22.9m, basketball $9.7m, ice hockey $2.9m, parlay cards $1m and other sports $5.8m. Operators suffered a $4.7m loss from baseball betting.

Hard Rock receives NGCB approval for The Mirage acquisition

Hard Rock International has received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) to complete its $1.08bn acquisition of The Mirage Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas. The firm reiterated that it would not immediately close the venue and that any move to do so would not take place until 2024.

The firm plans to transform The Mirage into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Renovation plans will be disclosed this year.