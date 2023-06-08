NetEnt summons The Wish Master Megaways in magical sequel

NetEnt revives the classic Wish Master with Megaways mechanic, offering up to 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- NetEnt’s brand new The Wish Master Megaways rejuvenates the classic game, infusing nostalgia with Big Time Gaming’s industry-changing mechanics. As the familiar genie casts his magic on the reels, players can prepare for an enchanting entertainment experience, abundant features, and wins of up to 27,018x!

Genie lamp symbols summon the Wish Master onto the reels, which adds random unique features, and triggers five Wish Master Feature Spins.

The Extra Wild turns one of the two highest-paying symbols into a wild on every spin. The Wild Reel fills an entire reel with wilds and locks it for all the Wish Master Feature Spins.

The Multiplier feature adds 2x or 3x win multipliers to potential payouts—if both are active, the max multiplier can reach 6x. The Random Wild feature adds two to five guaranteed wilds on each spin.

Nicholas Peters, chief Business Development officer of Europe at Evolution, said: “The team’s hard work resulted in the revival of a great NetEnt classic, enhanced with Big Time Gaming’s ground-breaking Megaways mechanics.

“The familiar genie entertains players with a handful of special features, accompanied by up to 117,649 ways to win. Players can, once again, enter the lair of the Wish Master and see what he has in store.”