NetEnt launches Buster’s BonesTM video slot

The game’s features, theme, artwork and soundtrack come together, bringing a new concept.

Press release.- Fierce pooches roam the dusty back roads of a never-ending canyon in NetEnt’s brand-new Buster’s BonesTM video slot. As Buster prowls the reels collecting bones, he leaves Wilds behind and amasses a tail-wagging win multiplier.

This Cluster Pays slot boasts thrilling gameplay as the Buster’s BonesTM Feature leaves no bone unturned. When the Buster special symbol bounds onto the gaming grid he sets eyes on available bone symbols and jumps around the reels to gobble them all up.

Before moving on, he turns each bone into a Wild, which substitutes for all paying symbols. Bone symbols have a value from 1 to 5 which adds up to a multiplier Buster carries with him. After all bones are eaten, Buster becomes a Wild and uses this multiplier to boost potential winnings.

Buster also triggers 8 free spins when he is accompanied on the reels by 2 Free Spins scatter symbols. Free Spins takes place in a dimly-lit saloon, where Buster jumps around the reels for the entire bonus round collecting bones and increasing his multiplier. If 1 or 2 additional Free Spins scatter symbols land during the bonus round, 1 or 3 extra Free Spins are awarded, respectively.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Buster’s BonesTM, which was NetEnt’s headliner during ICE London 2023 earlier this year, is an exciting game thanks to its special namesake feature. Buster is an all-encompassing character, turning bones into Wilds and generating a win multiplier. The team has created a great combination; the game’s features, theme, artwork and soundtrack come together, bringing a wonderful concept to life so players can have a howling good time.”