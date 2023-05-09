NetEnt launches Taco FuryTM XXXtreme and takes players to a post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world

NetEnt’s new slot game, Taco FuryTM XXXtreme, features explosive Wilds, Respins, and a post-apocalyptic theme with a Chef Zombie serving questionable delicacies from a rusty food truck.

Press release.- NetEnt has launched its latest slot game, Taco FuryTM XXXtreme, where Chef Zombie serves questionable delicacies from a rusty food truck. Taco Wilds, Wild Explosions and XXXtreme Spins swarm the gaming grid set in a post-apocalyptic, brave new world to entertain players.

An extra horizontal reel spans above the middle reels. The Wild Explosion Feature is activated when at least 1 of the 3 different Wild Explosion symbols slides onto the horizontal reel with Taco Wilds beneath.

Taco Wilds then receive Win Multiplier upgrades, and more Taco Wilds are blasted onto the gaming grid to boost the potential payout for players.

﻿Once the upgrades and payouts come to an end, the Wild Explosion Feature anchors the Taco Wilds onto the gaming grid with clattering chains and triggers a Respin for potentially more rewards.

Players can also toggle on XXXtreme Spins, where they can choose from two different options for 20x and 60x the bet. They can enjoy either 1 or 2 guaranteed Wild Explosions on each spin until the XXXtreme Spins button is toggled off again.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Thanks to the quirky theme and fun mix of features, NetEnt’s Taco FuryTM XXXtreme is an entertaining gaming experience.

“Our talented team has created a game that will engage players with multiplier Wilds and Respins, plus the added bonus guaranteed Wild Explosions in XXXtreme Spins. Just stay out of Chef Zombie’s way, you wouldn’t want to end up on the menu!”