Nebraska senator proposes online sports betting bill

Senator Eliot Bostar proposes a vote to allow a constitutional amendment.

US.- Nebraska senator Eliot Bostar has introduced an online sports betting bill during a special legislative session on tax reform. LB 13 would allow an online sports wagering platform under the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act. It would also change the distribution of taxes from sports wagering and change requirements relating to proposals for constitutional amendments submitted by the Legislature.

The bill says: “The Legislature finds that Nebraska relies more heavily on local property taxes to support public education compared to other states and consistently ranks in the top ten among all states in terms of per capita property tax burden on its citizens.

“The Legislature further finds that [it] is important to authorize and impose a tax upon the gross gaming of sports wagering by means of an online sports wagering platform in order to create a property tax relief program to reduce the tax liability of property taxes paid to support public education.”

The bill would require a vote on a constitutional amendment on November’s ballot.

See also: Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reveals shortlist for executive director position