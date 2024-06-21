Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reveals shortlist for executive director position

The commission will select one name to recommend to governor Jim Pillen.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has shortlisted four finalists for the position of executive director. The gaming regulator will select one name to recommend to Gov. Jim Pillen, who will make the appointment.

According to Journal Star, interim executive director Casey Ricketts, who has been running the Racing and Gaming Commission since Tom Sage stepped down in January, is one of the finalists. The other three are Seward Mayor Joshua Eickmeier, Nebraska Sen. John Lowe, and Laurie Holman.

The process is expected to be completed in time for the regulator’s August meeting.

