NCAA launches gambling education campaign

The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s “Draw the Line” campaign focuses on student-athlete education on sports betting.

US.- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has launched Draw the Line, a student-athlete education campaign on sports betting. The initiative will run across social media channels. It also includes a membership toolkit for member schools and conferences to access resources that extend the campaign to campuses.

The campaign debuts during the first week of the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, “one of the country’s busiest times of the year for betting”, according to the NCAA.

Sports betting is legal in more than 30 states. According to the NCAA, more than half of college-age students have bet on sports at least once in the previous year.

NCAA President Charlie Baker said: “Sports betting is everywhere — especially on college campuses — so it’s critical student-athletes get the real story about how it can impact them and their ability to play. We know some bettors are harassing student-athletes and officials, so that’s why we are advocating for policy changes at the state level and launching monitoring tools around championships to refer serious threats to law enforcement. The NCAA is doing more than ever to protect the integrity of the game and arm student-athletes with the truth about sports betting.”

Ohio bans player prop bets on NCAA games

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) banned player prop bets on college sports following a request from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Ohio joins a list of more than 20 states that have prohibitions on the market. Operators had until March 1 to introduce the restrictions.

The decision came after NCAA president Charlie Baker sent a letter to the commission’s executive director Matt Schuler, requesting a ban. The letter was endorsed by Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine.