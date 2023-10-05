NCAA to advocate for updates to state sports betting rules in the US

The National Collegiate Athletic Association wants more standardised protections across states.

US.- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced that it will advocate for updates to state sports betting laws and regulations “to protect student-athletes from harassment or coercion, address the negative impacts of problem gambling and protect the integrity of NCAA competition.”

The NCAA says it surveyed student-athletes, engaged with key stakeholders and reviewed laws and regulations from across the country to identify model legislative provisions to recommend. It is advocating for mandatory reporting hotlines for gambling authorities, increased penalties for bettors who harass student-athletes and mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

In states still considering legalising sports betting, the NCAA plans to work with lawmakers to include provisions in pending legislation. All of the provisions the NCAA is advocating for are currently in place in at least one state but not all.

It wants all states to have regulations identifying prohibited bettors and to prohibit under 21s from wagering on sports.

“In the past five years, 38 states have passed 38 different laws legalising sports betting, and while some contain robust protection and integrity provisions, many do not,” reads the statement.

NCAA president Charlie Baker said: “The NCAA is making changes to help student-athletes make smart choices when it comes to sports betting, but given the explosive growth of this new industry, we are eager to partner with lawmakers, regulators and industry leaders to protect student-athletes from harassment and threats.

“Some states have great policies on the books to protect student-athletes from harassment and coercion and to protect the integrity of the games, but as more states pass or amend laws, more needs to be done.”

