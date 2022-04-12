San Manuel partners with UNLV to launch responsible gaming programme

San Manuel Entertainment Authority, a San Manuel Band of Mission Indians entity, will collaborate with the University of Nevada Las Vegas’s International Gaming Institute.

US.- The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (SMEA), owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, has announced a new collaboration with the Las Vegas International Gaming Institute, part of the University of Nevada (UNLV), to work together on the creation of an advanced responsible gambling programme.

The initiative seeks to strengthen standards in the industry and prepare gambling companies for any potential changes in regulation. According to Peter Arceo, a manager for the Yaamava Resort & Casino, the programme will “align with long-held tribal values of community stewardship and putting people before business.”

SMEA will collaborate with responsible gaming experts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ International Gaming Institute (IGI) to leverage its research in the area in a multi-phased research and implementation partnership. It expects that to result in a values-based approach to support casino guests in developing healthy gaming habits against a backdrop of emerging technologies and changing legislation.

Arceo said: “At Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, keeping gaming fun and safe is our number one priority. For years, we have been recognized for our efforts in responsible gaming, which includes the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians being named ‘Responsible Business of the Year’ in 2021.

“We are excited to merge tribal values of empowering communities and remaining at the forefront of providing resources for responsible gaming. SMEA is pursuing programming that meets our casino guests where they are, and where they are going so that they can be empowered to make responsible decisions.”

Bo Bernhard, VP of Economic Development and executive director of UNLV International Gaming Institute, said: “What is so impressive is that both partners in this project possess award-winning, shared, and longstanding commitments to responsible gaming,”

Bernhard added: “Collectively, our IGI team has more than 100 years’ experience of working on cutting-edge, values-driven, and culturally resonant RG programming on all six continents. We look forward to a collaboration that we believe will introduce a new level of research-based programs that reflect centuries of cultural commitment to community by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.”

SMEA has also worked with the California Council on Problem Gambling.

