National Conference on Gambling Addiction and Responsible Gambling begins in Boston

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health are hosting the 2022 National Conference on Gambling Addiction and Responsible Gambling in Boston. The meeting will be held from today (July 20) to July 23 at the Westin Boston Seaport District hotel.

Over 600 participants are expected at this 36th edition of the event. Attendees will discuss prevention, education, treatment, responsible gambling, regulation, research and recovery.

This year’s conference theme is Better Together: Advocacy, Awareness & Assistance. Some of the topics will include factors and conditions, prevention, treatment, responsible gambling, and safer sports betting. Attendees will be trained on methods and information that will help to improve health and wellness by reducing the personal, social and economic costs of problem gambling.

There will be panel discussions, keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. A Safer Sports Betting Summit will be hosted today (July 20).

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte said: “The worlds of gambling and gaming continue to evolve at ever accelerating speeds. There is great strength in bringing together stakeholders in the fields of responsible gambling and problem gambling to discuss new technology, solutions and partnerships. Each year we look forward to hosting the national conference and allowing it to serve as a conduit for connection, learning and innovation.”

