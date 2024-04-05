MotorCity Casino Hotel promotes Stacey Young to senior vice president of casino operations

Young joined MotorCity Casino Hotel in 2003.

US.- MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit has announced the promotion of Stacey Young to senior vice president of casino operations. In his new role, Young assumes primary responsibility for casino operations including, slots, table games, poker and the sportsbook.

Young joined MotorCity Casino Hotel in 2003 as a slot technical manager and served in various operational roles, including director of slot operations and vice president of slot operations.

MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner in 2005, and the venue completed a $300m expansion and renovation project in 2008. It has a FanDuel Sportsbook, a 400-room hotel and a Revel Steak restaurant.

John Policicchio, general manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel, said: “Stacey’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in delivering MotorCity Casino’s world-class experience. We’re eager to see Stacey continue to excel in his new role.”

Young commented: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an outstanding team, and I’m excited to continue elevating the guest experience at MotorCity Casino Hotel.”

Detroit casinos report $104.6m in revenue for February

Detroit’s three casinos generated $104.63m in revenue for February, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Of the total, $104.76m was generated from table games and slots. Revenue from retail sports betting was negative $124,853.

Table games and slot revenue decreased 0.2 per cent when compared to February 2023 but was up 11.6 per cent from January 2024.

