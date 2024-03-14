Detroit casinos report $104.6m in revenue for February

Table games and slots generated $104.76m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $104.63m in revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Of the total, $104.76m was generated from table games and slots. Revenue from retail sports betting was negative $124,853.

Table games and slot revenue decreased 0.2 per cent when compared to February 2023 but was up 11.6 per cent from January 2024.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM reported a 1.6 per cent decrease year-on-year with $49.29m in gaming revenue. MotorCity’s revenue increased 1.3 per cent to $31.64m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue increased 0.6 per cent to $23.83m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.49m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and $12.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three casinos reported $13.2m in retail sports betting handle. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) in February were down by $583,605 when compared to the same month last year. Compared to January 2024, February QAGR was down by $625,073.

For January and February, Detroit casinos’ table games and slots revenue was down by 4.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.