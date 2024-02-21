ESPN Bet to open first retail sportsbook in Detroit

The venue is set to open in April.

Penn Entertainment’s first brick-and-mortar ESPN Bet sportsbook will open at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced that the site of its first brick-and-mortar ESPN Bet sportsbook will be at its Hollywood Casino Greektown in Detroit. The venue is set to open in April. The location, currently the Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino, will feature 40 betting kiosks, 25 HDTVs, and a 30-foot video wall.

PENN Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden said: “We’re thrilled to announce that our market-leading sportsbook Hollywood Casino at Greektown will debut as the first ESPN Bet-branded sportsbook in our portfolio. Together with ESPN, we look forward to expanding the ESPN Bet brand with our premium retail sportsbooks and creating unique omni-channel experiences at key Penn properties across the country.”

The mobile sports betting platform ESPN Bet launched in November. The new online sportsbook went live in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August for ESPN Bet to replace Penn Entertainment’s current sportsbook.

Last week, Penn Entertainment reached an agreement with Wynn Interactive Holdings to acquire its New York mobile sports wagering licences, providing Penn with market access to the jurisdiction. Pending regulatory approvals, Penn will launch its online sports wagering product, ESPN Bet.

Penn will acquire WSI US, the entity that holds the mobile sports wagering licences issued by the New York State Gaming Commission in 2021, for $25m.

Detroit casinos report $94.4m in revenue for January

Detroit’s three casinos generated $94.4m in monthly revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $93.9m and retail sports betting $500,221.

Table games and slot revenue was down by 9.1 per cent when compared to January 2023 and 15.7 per cent from December 2023. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.