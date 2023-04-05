Swedish government maintains board at gambling regulator

Spelinspektionen’s board will remain much the same for the next year.

Sweden.- The Swedish government has announced that there will be little change on the board of the Swedish regulator Spelinspektionen for the next year. Camilla Rosenburg will remain director general and the board’s seven members will hold their positions.

The only change to the regulator’s board is the naming of Per Håkansson as chairman. It had been expected that the new right-wing alliance government, which came to power in October 2022, might make more changes. The board’s term will run until March 31, 2024.

Spelinspektionen has been issuing new Swedish igaming supplier licences ahead of a new licensing regime that comes into force on July 1. It announced earlier in the year that it would begin taking licence applications in advance in order to meet the July 1 deadline. It opened the application process on March 1.

Swedish gambling revenue up 5.1% in 2022

Spelinspektionen has reported that licensed gambling operators generated SEK27.4bn in revenue in Sweden in 2022. That’s a rise of 5 per cent year-on-year. Online gaming revenue was responsible for the growth, rising 6 per cent to SEK1.7bn. State lottery and slot machine revenue remained steady at SEK5.8bn.

However, for the last quarter, revenue rose 3.2 per cent to SEK7.2bn. National lottery revenue was up 4.2 per cent at SEK927m. Only restaurant casinos saw a drop in revenue, down 15.9 per cent at SEK53m.