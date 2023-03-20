Swedish gambling regulator issues first new supplier licences

Sweden’s new licensing regime for suppliers will come into force from July 1.

Sweden.- Spelinspektionen, the Swedish gambling regulator, has issued the first three gaming supplier licences under its new licensing regime. Licences will be a requirement for all suppliers proving Sweden-licensed operators from July 1, and will ensure that these operators cannot use suppliers who also provide software to offshore brands.

The Enhanced Game Regulation Bill that introduces the new gaming regulations has not yet been passed by the Swedish parliament, but Spelinspektionen announced earlier in the year that it would begin taking licence applications in advance in order to meet the July 1 deadline. It opened the application process on March 1.

Spelinspektionen says that 60 suppliers have so far applied for the five-year licences, which cost SEK 120,000. The three operators granted licences so far are the casino platform provider SkillOnNet, gaming supplier Synot Games and Norrköping AB.

The regulator believes the new requirement for suppliers will improve Sweden’s channelisation to the legal market while the government believes it will not have other effects of significance for the licence or licensee’s working conditions, competitiveness or conditions in general.

See also: Swedish regulator reminds B2B suppliers to renew licences