EGT to showcase its latest innovations at the 15th edition of BEGE Expo

The company will display its large array of products at the event.

Press release.- EGT is ready to make another memorable show during this year’s 15th edition of the BEGE Expo. The company’s impressive product display will await the guests at booth 4.0. on November 27 and 28.

Several new developments in EGT’s portfolio will be presented to the local gaming audience for the first time. Among them will be the Bell Link 2 multigame, the latest addition to the absolute bestseller Bell Link, as well as the Bell Link Boost jackpot. The mix will introduce visitors to the exciting worlds of 10 titles, 5 of which are brand new, offering them numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.

Bell Link Boost will also captivate players’ attention with its six exciting games, as well as the Boost feature, which will amplify the amount of the Major and Grand jackpots. The highest levels of Bell Link Boost will be combined with the corresponding levels of Bell Link and Gods & Kings Link, adding even more thrill to the gaming experience.

Two new Asian-themed jackpot solutions will be on display as well. Sheng Sheng Bu Xi will offer players a jackpot combo, giving an extra layer of adventure to their gameplay, and the 4-level Zhao Cai Shuang Yu will further enhance the chances of winning with its Keep & Spin bonus and Free Spins & Wheel feature.

EGT will present its newest multigame series, Supreme Selection, which currently features Supreme Green Selection and Mega Supreme Fruits Selection mixes. Powered by the latest Exciter IV platforms, they will make their local debut during the expo, demonstrating a perfect blend of some of EGT’s most popular titles and brand-new games with enormous potential.

The General Series cabinets and multi-games, as well as the well-known Premium Link, Coin Jackpot, and Supreme Combo Link jackpots, will complement the slot products selected for the show.

The company will also showcase its ETG solutions. The main highlight will be the new RK6C roulette, which will be presented in Bulgaria for the first time. Including sleek design and advanced features, it will provide guests with comfortable play stations, dynamic LED lighting, and engaging sound effects. The players will also be able to explore the numerous variants for keyboard configurations, American roulette, as well as the option for connectivity to other EGT Automated Roulette units, enhancing the overall experience.

The well-established GS 32 T, G 32 T, and G 27 T terminals will also show their eye-catching design, numerous ergonomic features, and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices. They will be equipped with multigame mixes of Supreme and Power Series, as well as top-performing Jackpot Cards.

Numerous AWP and VLT products, designed specifically for different markets, will be at the disposal of the stand’s visitors. They will also be able to get acquainted with the latest modules of EGT’s casino management system Spider, thanks to which the organization of the daily activities in gaming facilities is easier than ever.

EGT Digital will demonstrate its vast array of more than 120 popular slot games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave with its 4 main modules, each of which can function as part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with products of third-party developers.

Nadia Popova, Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Sales & Marketing at EGT, said: “Taking part in BEGE Expo is always a great experience for us, especially since this year is even more special as the event celebrates its 15th birthday.

“We will be happy to meet again with our clients and partners from the region and discuss with them all new exciting opportunities for collaboration. We are also anticipating the BEGE Awards, in which we are finalists in several categories.”