Mohegan Sun rolls out slot zone in Casino of the Sky

The Connecticut venue has opened the Hold & Spin Slot Zone.

US.- Mohegan Sun’s Casino of the Sky in Connecticut has opened a new slot zone featuring more than 250 machines. The Hold & Spin Slot Zone is located between the Star Bar and the recently updated Sachem Lounge.

Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, said: “Slots that feature the Hold & Spin Bonus are very popular, for longtime players and newcomers alike. Creating this hub that offers hundreds of these fun games only made sense. We’re excited to have more guests experience it, and we’re giving $50 in Free Slot Play to do just that as part of the Hold & Spin Slot Play Package!”

