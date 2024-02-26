Mohegan Sun names Kimberly Simone as director of sales

Simone will guide the business operations of the conventions and expo sales team.

US.- Mohegan Sun in Connecticut has named Kimberly Simone as director of sales. Simone will guide the business operations of the conventions and expo sales team within Mohegan Sun’s Convention & Sales department, led by John Washko. She brings over 16 years of experience in marketing, business operations, and full-scale sales within meetings and conventions.

Simone has served as a member of the board for the CT River Valley chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) as the vice president of membership and the vice president of marketing and communications. She also served as a member of the New York and New England chapters of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and served as a member of the Greater New York Chapter of Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

She served as the director of sales at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and director of sales for Sabo Construction and Coldwell Banker New Homes in Waltham, Massachusetts. She worked at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, most recently serving as director of resort sales from 2019 to 2021. She also worked as the national sales manager for the resort.

John Washko, VP of sales and marketing at Mohegan Sun, said: “Kim has shown an expertise of market trends while leading high-level sales initiatives and cultivating strong relationships in the hospitality industry. We’re excited to have her as our new Director of Sales, and appreciate her continued dedication to creating an extraordinary experience for our meetings planners, groups, and guests of Mohegan Sun.”

Last year, Mohegan Sun announced the opening of The Shed restaurant from John J. Tunney III. The new dining offering will be located in the Casino of the Earth space, adjacent to Ballo Italian Restaurant. The 8,100-square-foot space is set to open in spring 2024.