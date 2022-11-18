Mohegan joins International Betting Integrity Association

Earlier this year, IBIA launched its integrity monitoring services in the US and Canada.

US.- Mohegan has become a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). It says it will work with IBIA and its network of members to protect sports integrity.

Established in 1996, the formerly named Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is an extension of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut. It is the owner, developer, and manager of gambling and entertainment resorts in the US, Canada, and Northern Asia. It also offers online gaming offering, with the Mohegan Digital brand.

Richard Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital said: “It is an honor to be a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) as we aim to provide the most premium digital gaming entertainment to our patrons. As we continue to expand our digital presence, it will be beneficial to have IBIA in our corner to ensure our members that the integrity of all games is safeguarded.”

Ray Pineault, CEO and President of Mohegan, added: “Digital gaming and sports wagering will continue to grow as cornerstones of the entertainment industry over the next few years. Becoming a member of the IBIA allows us to confidently remain at the forefront of these trends and innovations, while knowing we have strategic partners in this highly-regulated industry.”

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA commented: “The addition of Mohegan to IBIA’s ranks is an important boost for the association, maintaining our strong growth globally and particularly in North America. IBIA welcomes the support for, and commitment of, companies like Mohegan to betting integrity and to working in partnership with our leading monitoring network covering many of the largest regulated operators in the world.”

The IBIA launched its integrity monitoring services in the United States and Canada earlier this year.

IBIA records 76 cases of suspicious betting in Q3

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported that it received 76 reports of suspicious betting in the third quarter. That’s a drop from 88 in Q2. Europe accounted for 37 reports, down from 46 in Q2.

There were eight suspicious betting reports in Asia, seven in South America and Africa and one in North America. Tennis was responsible for 33 alerts, remaining the most represented sport in reports made by the IBIA’s partner organisation. Esports followed with 16 reports – a significant increase as more operators focusing on the sector have joined the IBIA.