Mohegan Digital launches online casino in Pennsylvania

The platform offers more than 500 games.

US.- Mohegan Digital has launched an online casino in Pennsylvania. Play.MoheganPAcasino.com and associated mobile apps are now live in the state with more than 500 games, including slots, table games and live dealer offerings.

Rich Roberts, president of Mohegan Digital, said: “This is an exciting moment for Mohegan Digital as we expand our very own online gaming brand to Pennsylvania, in close coordination with Mohegan Pennsylvania. Our growth with the MoheganSunCasino.com app in Connecticut and New Jersey continues to surpass expectations, as does our PlayFallsView app in Ontario, Canada. To now have our fourth launch in the great state of Pennsylvania marks another great opportunity for Mohegan Digital!”

Guy Greene, VP of marketing at Mohegan Digital, added: “We’re dedicated to offering an unmatched online gaming platform in the fast-growing iGaming industry. Creating a fun, immersive and user-friendly experience, combined with reliability and great guest service are features that Mohegan Digital have become synonymous with, and we’re thrilled to bring it all to Pennsylvania.”

In February, Mohegan Pennsylvania announced the completion of its $10m hotel revamp, including work to update all 238 rooms and suites.