Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosts charity event

Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosted a blackjack event.

US.- Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosted a charity blackjack tournament to support Shields & Stripes, Western Sports Foundation, United Way of Southern Nevada and Opportunity Village. Players participated in three rounds, with the top player at each table advancing to the final table.

Participants included Forrie J. Smith, from the Paramount show Yellowstone, and fellow castmates Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison. NFR bull rider Tuff Hedeman, western fashion influencer Shaley Ham, and president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Cliff Atkinson, along with twelve other participants played in the tournament as well.

Each of the top five winners won a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and credit to be used at any of the properties’ restaurants or bars. NFR barrel racer Ilyssa Riley received her first-place prize, and had a check for $7,500 made out in her name to Shields & Stripes.

Joe Hasson, general manager of Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, said: “It is with great pride that we continue this tradition of utilizing our relationships around rodeo week to benefit some of the outstanding organizations in our community. It was an incredible tournament with some truly remarkable people, and are grateful for each and every participant who made this evening possible.”

Mohegan Digital names Guy Greene as VP of online marketing

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has named Guy Greene as vice president of online marketing for its igaming division, Mohegan Digital. Mohegan Digital’s online gaming products include MoheganSunCasino.com in Connecticut and PlayFallsViewCasino.com in Ontario, Canada.

Greene leads new product launches, assist in CRM growth, and oversee promotion and incentive programmes. He previously served as the director of loyalty digital marketing for Mohegan, where he was involved in merging the brand’s Momentum loyalty programme to its igaming platforms.