Mohegan appoints Heather Menzano as vice president for web communications

US.- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) has named Heather Menzano as its new vice president for web communications. She will be responsible for overseeing the development of both corporate and casino branded websites, as well as apps in North America. She will also conduct digital ROI strategies and data analysis capabilities for Mohegan’s casino property and corporate brands.

Previously, Menzano has guided strategic campaigns for several premier entertainment and hospitality destinations. She also worked for Revel Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment and Resorts Casino Hotel in public relations and advertising.

Mohegan senior vice president, marketing communications, George Galinsky said: “Heather joins us at a pivotal time. We welcome her to our executive team as we continue to gravitate toward cutting-edge technology, digital solutions and experiences for casino gamers and entertainment-seekers around the country.”

“With over 14 years of experience leading agencies and working closely with executive management to spearhead strategic communications, Heather’s expertise in brand management will undoubtedly contribute to Mohegan’s continued growth.”

In April, Mohegan named Nelson Parker as senior vice president (SVP) of strategic development. Parker reports directly to Carol Anderson, senior vice president and chief financial officer of MGE. The company said he identifies, assesses and executes growth opportunities and strategic new ventures.

The company also appointed Raymond Lin as chief legal officer. Reporting directly to president and CEO Ray Pineault, Lin oversees all legal and compliance affairs and operations across the group’s national and international properties.

