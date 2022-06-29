Mobile sports betting makes it to California ballot

Californians will have a chance to vote on two ballot measures to legalise sports betting.

US.- On November 8, Californians will be able to vote on two ballot measures to legalise sports betting. That’s after the California Secretary of State’s Office reclassified the California Solutions to Homeless and Mental Health Solutions Act as an “eligible statewide ballot measure, adding mobile betting to the ballot.

The new initiatives that will be added to the ballot would let bettors use mobile apps to bet on sports. A previous, separate item would allow sports wagering in person at tribal casinos and the state’s four horse tracks. If both initiatives pass in November, they could both be implemented only if they are determined not to be in conflict with each other.

The California Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Prevention Fund Initiative would legalise online and mobile betting and gambling. It would dedicate 85 per cent of tax proceeds towards reducing homelessness. Another 15 per cent of the taxes would go to California’s tribes.

Online sports betting would be open to “qualified gaming entities” and tribal operators, which may partner with online platform providers. Tribal operators and online platform providers would have to pay a $10m licence fee while “qualified gaming entities” would have to pay $100m.

This measure is backed by online sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM and has attracted around 1.1m valid signatures – well above the 997,000 required to make the ballot.

Meanwhile, in May, a sports betting initiative from the state’s tribes was declared eligible to appear on the ballot. The California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act would allow tribes to offer roulette, dice games and sports wagering at their California casinos. The measure would also legalise on-site sports betting at four thoroughbred race tracks.

The California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act is backed by 18 tribal groups. The measure sets a 10 per cent gross revenue tax on licensees. Only in-person wagering would be permitted, limited to those aged 21 and above.

Taxes raised through the 10 per cent levy would be deposited in the California Sports Wagering Fund, which would be created through the Act. From the state’s 2022-23 fiscal year, 15 per cent of money deposited in the fund would be allocated to the Department of Health for the research and treatment of problem gambling and mental health.