Missouri sports betting ballot campaign surpasses 300,000 signatures

“Winning for Missouri Education” is led by six of the state’s professional sports teams.

US.- A campaign that aims to legalise sports betting in Missouri has surpassed the number of signatures needed to place an initiative on this year’s ballot. Winning For Missouri Education, a coalition representing Missouri’s six professional sports teams, says it has collected more than 325,000 signatures. They needed at least 180,000 by May 5 to get the issue on November’s ballot.

Spokesperson Jack Cardetti said “The tremendous support we’ve seen throughout the state is a testament to Missourians’ readiness to bring sports betting revenue home and support our local schools, students, and teachers in the process. As the campaign approaches our goal of putting this on the November ballot, Missouri is a step closer to allowing Missouri adults to bet on sports while generating tens of millions in annual funding for our classrooms.”

The teams involved are Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Current, the Kansas City Royals, the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis City. Last year, the Senate’s legislative session ended without addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It was the fifth year sports betting failed to make it through both chambers in Missouri.