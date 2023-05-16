Missouri sports betting bill stalls in Senate

This is the fifth consecutive year that Missouri has failed to pass sports betting.

The Senate did not address the legislation passed by the House.

US.- Sports betting will not be legalised in Missouri this year. The Senate’s legislative session has ended without it addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It’s the fifth year sports betting has failed to make it through both chambers.

Filed by representative Dan Houx, HB556 would have allowed up to 39 mobile skins for Missouri casino operators and sports teams. In-person sportsbooks could have opened at the state’s 13 riverboat casinos, while sports teams would have received an exclusion zone around their venues. The Missouri Gaming Commission would have overseen sports betting.

The legislation proposed a licence application cost of $100,000 for gambling excursion boats and $150,000 for an interactive wagering platform licence. Renewal fees would have been set at $50,000 and $125,000, respectively.

The legislation established a 10 per cent sports betting tax on net revenue, which was estimated to bring in more than $20m for the state annually. The revenue generated would have gone to the state’s education fund. The bill also earmarked $500,000 to help with compulsive gambling problems.

HB556 passed the Missouri House of Representatives in March after a 118 – 35 bipartisan vote. It was sent to the Senate and referred to the Appropriations Committee in early April but was not touched.