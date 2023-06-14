Missouri casinos report $160.9m in revenue in May

Missouri casino revenue was down 2 per cent compared to May 2022 and down 4 per cent from April 2023.

US.- Missouri casinos generated $160.9m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in May, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. That’s a 2 per cent drop from the $163.5m they collected in May 2022 and down 4 per cent compared to April 2023.

The state collected $33.8m in taxes on gaming activity and $4.7m in admission fees. About half of the state’s casinos saw improvements in their AGR compared to May 2022. Bally’s in Kansas City was the top performer, generating a 6 per cent annual increase. The other seven properties saw declines of no more than 5 per cent.

Missouri sports betting bill stalls in Senate

Sports betting will not be legalised in Missouri this year. The Senate’s legislative session ended without it addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It’s the fifth year sports betting has failed to make it through both chambers.

Filed by representative Dan Houx, HB556 would have allowed up to 39 mobile skins for Missouri casino operators and sports teams. In-person sportsbooks could have opened at the state’s 13 riverboat casinos, while sports teams would have received an exclusion zone around their venues. The Missouri Gaming Commission would have overseen sports betting.