Missouri casinos reach $167.1m in revenue in April

All 13 of Missouri’s legal casinos are on riverboats.

US.- Missouri casinos generated $167.1m in adjusted gross revenue in April, a decrease of 5.5 per cent compared to March, according to a report from the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC). The 13 riverboat venues generated nearly $35m in tax revenue – the third-highest in the last 12 months.

Casinos reported nearly 2.5 million visitors, 203,248 fewer than in the previous month. Ameristar Casino in St Charles, River City Casino in St. Louis and Hollywood Casino in St. Louis were the top performers in terms of adjusted gross revenue. Ameristar Casino generated $26.6m, River City Casino $22.1m and Hollywood Casino $21.2m.

Sports betting in Missouri

Sports betting will not be legalised in Missouri this year. The Senate’s legislative session ended without it addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It’s the fifth year sports betting has failed to make it through both chambers.

Filed by representative Dan Houx, HB556 would have allowed up to 39 mobile skins for Missouri casino operators and sports teams. In-person sportsbooks could have opened at the state’s 13 riverboat casinos, while sports teams would have received an exclusion zone around their venues.