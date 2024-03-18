Missouri casinos report $156.9m in revenue for February

Casino revenue was up 14 per cent compared to January.

US.- Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $156.9m in adjusted gross revenue in February, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. That compares to $156.7m reported in February 2023 and $135.4m in January of this year.

Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $23.9m in revenue. Hollywood Casino reported $20.6m; Rivers City Casino $20.3m; Ameristar Kansas City $16.8m; and Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa $13.6m. The state collected $32.9m in taxes, up 13 per cent compared to the previous month.

Sports betting in Missouri

A campaign to legalise sports betting in Missouri has collected more than half of the signatures needed to place an initiative on this year’s ballot. Winning For Missouri Education, a coalition representing Missouri’s six professional sports teams is seeking to get a question on the November ballot inviting voters to decide whether to allow Missouri’s 13 casinos and six professional sports teams to offer retail and online sports betting. It has until May 5 to collect the signatures needed.

Last year, the Senate’s legislative session ended without addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March.