Missouri major teams’ sports betting campaign receives support

The Winning For Missouri Education coalition has collected more than 100,000 signatures.

US.- A campaign that aims to legalise sports betting in Missouri has collected more than half of the signatures needed to place an initiative on this year’s ballot. Winning For Missouri Education, a coalition representing Missouri’s six professional sports teams says it has collected more than 100,000 signatures.

It needs at least 180,000 signatures to qualify for a question on the November ballot inviting voters to decide whether to allow Missouri’s 13 casinos and six professional sports teams to offer retail and online sports betting. It has until May 5 to collect the signatures.

Campaign spokesman Jack Cardetti said: “We are seeing strong support in the signature gathering effort because Missourians know it is time to legalize sports betting and use the funding for education. It’s not only good for our economy but will support our teachers and future generations of Missourians for years to come.”

Last year, the Senate’s legislative session ended without addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It was the fifth year sports betting failed to make it through both chambers in Missouri.