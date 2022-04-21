Mississippi sports betting revenue reaches $4m in March

Revenue was up against February but down 5.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released its monthly sports wagering report, showing an increase of 115 per cent in revenue month-on-month to $4m. The handle was up 17.2 per cent from the $40.9 posted in February 2022.

However, year-on-year revenue was down 5.3 per cent from $50.5m in March 2021, while the handle was down 22.8 per cent from $5.2m.

Some $31m of wagers came from coastal casinos, whose revenue amounted to $2.1m. Basketball betting drew $22.6m in wagers at the casinos and baseball $499,109. Parlay betting hit $2.6m and other sports $5.2m.

Wagering at central casinos reached $9.3m and revenue $1.4. Northern casinos drew the least bets, with $7.4m wagered during the month. Basketball accounted for $5.4m in bets.

Although Mississippi was one of the first states to offer legal sports betting following the US Supreme Court’s repeal of PASPA in 2018, bettors can currently only wager at the state’s casinos and not online. Mississippi has 26 commercial casinos that permit retail sports betting.

Some lawmakers are trying to legalise mobile sports betting in the state but State Rep. Cedric Burnett’s House Bill 184 died in committee on February 1.

