Mississippi retail sports betting handle reaches $48.6m in October

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released its sports wagering report for October. The sports betting handle was $48.6m, down 6 per cent compared to September ($51.7m).

In the Coastal Region, players wagered $31.8m: $18.2m on football and $4.4m on sports parlay cards. Players in the Central Region bet $11.3m. Football accounted for $4.2m and parlays $4.9m. In the Northern Region, players bet $5.4m: $2.4m on football. Retail sports betting generated close to $2.8m in taxable revenue.

In August, Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi rebranded its sportsbook as Gold Strike Sportsbook powered by DraftKings. The space has four betting windows, ten betting kiosks and four horse racing kiosks.