Sports betting in Mississippi: handle reaches $51.7m in September

The coastal region had the largest handle.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released its sports wagering report for September. The sports betting handle was $51.7m.

In the Coastal Region, players wagered $35.2m. Wagers on football totalled $20.7m, while bettors wagered nearly $4.5m on sports parlay cards. Players in the Central Region bet $10.5m. Football accounted for $4.5m and parlay $4.4m. In the Northern Region, players bet $6m, including $2.7m on football. Statewide retail sports betting generated close to $7m in taxable revenue.

The past month has seen Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi rebrand its sportsbook as Gold Strike Sportsbook powered by DraftKings. The space has four betting windows, ten betting kiosks and four horse racing kiosks.